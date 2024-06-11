ModernGhana logo
“Focus on finishing, not breaking the 8” — Hassan Ayariga tells Bawumia

By Beyoncé Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Dr. Hassan Ayariga, founder and presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), has advised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to prioritize completing their term of office rather than aiming to "break the 8".

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Ayariga emphasized that Ghanaians have not forgotten the challenges they have faced under the NPP administration. He criticized Dr. Bawumia for his perceived insensitivity to the public's suffering, suggesting that the vice president's focus should be on addressing current issues rather than future political ambitions.

"Dr. Bawumia, please stop crying for the steer; the car is not a toy. The steer was given to you and your boss, and you both drove in a different direction," Ayariga stated, highlighting what he sees as a failure in leadership.

Ayariga further accused the NPP of losing credibility due to broken promises, deceit, and reliance on propaganda. He suggested that the party’s only remaining tactic is vote buying.

"Dr. Bawumia should watch his slogan 'it is possible.' Ghanaians are not listening to you anymore. You have inflicted pain and suffering on us. So 'it's possible' has no chance. Rather, use those resources to change the narrative. Our nation has become a banana republic under your watch, and it's pathetic, Mr. Vice President," Ayariga remarked.

In his address, Ayariga called on Dr. Bawumia and the NPP to take immediate and effective action to alleviate the hardships faced by Ghanaians, urging a focus on tangible improvements rather than political rhetoric.

