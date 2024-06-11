2024 election: Soldiers should not be at polling stations, voting centres – Alban Bagbin

LISTEN

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has kicked against using the military during the 2024 General Election.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, June 11, when the House reconvened after a break, the Speaker raised concern about incidents of violence that occurred during the recently organised voter registration exercise.

He said such incidents must not be allowed to happen during the 2024 general election.

In his address, Speaker Alban Bagbin opined that the soldiers should not be used to patrol polling stations and voting centres during the December 7 polls.

He argued that the military should only be called into action when needed.

"We don't want to see the military during elections. When there is the need to call them, they will be called. But they should not be at polling or voting centres,” Alban Bagbin noted.

"The signs and signals of happening in the country are not that of assurance and hope. I shudder when I am told that [people going to write their names carry knives, guns, just to go and write names. What about when we are going to vote? And at the end of it all the results are announced and somebody else has carried the day and not the other. I shudder to picture what can happen,” the Speaker of Parliament bemoaned.