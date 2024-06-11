December polls: ‘Mahama is the one who can give Ghana peace and development’ — Abeiku Santana

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, known widely as Abeiku Santana, has once again endorsed John Dramani Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress for victory in the December 7 elections.

According to the broadcaster who campaigned for the NDC in the previous elections, the country is currently at a crossroad and the only person who can salvage the situation and give the nation peace and progress is the former President.

He said this in a video endorsing the NDC Parliamentary candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Theresa Lardi Awuni.

“As you are already aware, the election period is here. I will plead with the boys in this constituency [Okaikwei South] to start a vigorous house-to-house campaign for Theresa Lardi Awuni and His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,” he said.

“Let's retain the seat for Theresa Lardi Awuni. This time, we are even winning for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and we are winning more parliamentary seats.

This is because Ghana has gotten to a point where we need peace and the man who can give us peace, progress and development is His Excellency John Dramani Mahama,” said the broadcaster.

Watch him in the video below;

