Your corruption fight a 'theatrical comedy' with no impact — Franklin Cudjoe slams Akufo-Addo

TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe[left] and President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa has slammed President Nana Akufo-Addo's claims of investment in fighting corruption.

The policy advisor described the President's supposed efforts so far as "mere do-little" actions that have had "ZERO impact."

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 11, Mr. Cudjoe took issue with Akufo-Addo for boastfully speaking about tackling graft, insisting "it is a lie" that the president has made real progress on the issue.

"All those investments you speak of are mere do-little efforts that have had ZERO impact on Ghana's ranking on the Global Corruption Perception Index," Mr. Cudjoe wrote.

"Your best record is your predecessor's worst! The theatrical comedy of errors engineered in the case of the missing millions of $$ some appointees stash away feed into the grand theft of Africa's resources," he added.

Akufo-Addo highlighted the passage of new anti-corruption measures like the Right to Information Act and the Witness Protection Acts at the commissioning of a new law building on Monday, June 10.

However, Mr. Cudjoe argued these measures have done little to curb corruption in practice.

“Please stop boasting about fighting corruption," stated the policy leader, urging the President to "let us meet and go over our notes."

