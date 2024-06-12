Mahama to allocate budget for the creative arts

H.E. John Mahama's commitment to make budgetary allocations for the creative arts sector is a positive step towards recognising the importance of the industry and supporting its development in Ghana.

The creative industry is crucial to a country's economy, contributing to the generation of significant revenue and adding up to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The creative sector creates employment opportunities in various fields, such as design, music, film, art, writing, publishing, etc.

Also, the creative industry drives innovation, fostering new ideas, products, and services that can lead to economic growth.

Besides, the sector showcases the

country's culture, exporting unique perspectives and talent to the global market which could attract tourists to promote cultural exchange.

There are more: the creative sector could provide an alternative source of revenue, reducing dependence on traditional sectors like manufacturing or agriculture; and enhance the country's brand to attract investments, talents, and tourism.

By recognising the value of the creative industry, governments can implement policies to support its growth, leading to economic development and cultural enrichment

And it is against this background that H.E. John Dramani Mahama, affectionately called JDM has announced plans to make budgetary allocations for the creative arts sector in Ghana if he is elected in the December 7 polls as president of the Republic of Ghana.

He stated that the creative arts industry has the potential to create jobs and contribute significantly to the country's economy, and therefore deserves more support from government.

He also emphasised the need for government to invest in infrastructure and capacity building for artists and other creative industry players in order to help them thrive and compete on the global stage.

JDM pledged to work closely with stakeholders in the industry to develop policies and programmes that will support the growth of the creative arts sector in Ghana.

Anthony Obeng Afrane