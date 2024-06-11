ModernGhana logo
Accident: LilWin was drunk on accident day; illegally got discharged from emergency unit —Family of boy who died reveals
The family of the 3-year-old boy who tragically lost his life in an accident involving Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has revealed alarming details about the incident.

According to the family, LilWin was discovered smelling alcohol at the accident scene.

In a recent statement, the family disclosed they received credible information indicating that the actor had alcohol in his car at the time of the accident.

"We are reliably informed that LilWin was drunk on the day of the accident. He was even having bottles of alcohol in his car on the day.

“Our brother is a nurse at the emergency unit of the hospital so he knows what I am talking about," a family member stated.

They raised concerns about LilWin's discharge from the hospital's emergency unit on the same day of the accident, suggesting that it was done unlawfully for him to attend his movie premiere.

"Our brother who has been involved in an accident has a brother who is a nurse at the emergency unit. The boss even questioned why a Doctor signed for him to leave the unit to attend the movie premiere.

“That is against the law for someone to leave the emergency unit and come back later," the family member added.

The family also disputed claims that the deceased child was sitting in the front seat at the time of the accident. They emphasized that the mother's account, who was not present at the scene, is inaccurate.

Gideon Afful Amoako

