#Dumsormuststop: It’s annoying, deceptive to act like a neutral when you’re not — DKB blasts missing celebrities

TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian comedian DKB has criticised his colleagues in the creative industry for their lack of support in addressing the country's ongoing challenges, particularly the issue of intermittent power outages, known locally as "Dumsor."

DKB indicates that many in the entertainment industry are refusing to speak out because they have benefited from the current government and do not want to jeopardise their positions or relationships.

“You pose yourself as neutral and we believe you. We did it in NDC time, NPP is here and we want to do it again to get our rights and they are nowhere to be found.

“Of course, we know that you’ve shown party colours and you’ve benefited from it, therefore, you can’t come and bite the finger that feeds you,” DKB stated.

He emphasised the importance of neutrality, saying, “All I want to say is there is no problem showing your party colours. Some of us are neutral, we don’t care and we will come out to speak at the right time. So don’t act like a neutral when you’re not because it is annoying and deceptive. We are here and where are they?”

DKB's comments come in the wake of a recent protest spearheaded by actress Yvonne Nelson to demand a reliable electricity supply in Ghana.

However, the recent effort to draw attention to the issue did not attract the anticipated turnout, highlighting a potential lack of support and engagement from those in the creative industry who previously rallied for similar courses.

Gideon Afful Amoako
