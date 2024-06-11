NDC @ 32: Party urged to return to founding ideals to win election 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) marks its 32nd anniversary, commemorating three decades of dedication to democracy, development, and the people of Ghana.

In a statement, NDC Activist Delanyo Agbe paid tribute to the party's founder, Jerry John Rawlings, and past executives, men, and women who have contributed to the party's growth.

Agbe emphasized the need for the party to return to its founding ideals of social democracy, equality, justice, and grassroots participation.

"The NDC must rekindle the passion and commitment that drove our founders," Agbe said. "We must recommit to our core values and work tirelessly to rebuild our party, reconnect with our grassroots, and promote our vision for Ghana's future."

Agbe urged party members to honor Rawlings' legacy and work towards victory in the 2024 elections. "Let us celebrate our 32nd anniversary with a renewed sense of purpose and determination to build a stronger, more united NDC," Agbe said.

The NDC has been a significant force in Ghanaian politics since its inception in 1992. As the party celebrates this milestone, the party must reflect on its achievements, challenges, and future aspirations.

Read the full statement below:

NDC @ 32: Returning to Our Roots, Honoring Our Legacy, and Marching Towards Victory

Today, June 10, marks 32 years since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was born. As well celebrate this milestone, we reflect on our journey, our achievements, and our challenges. We pay tribute to our founder, Jerry John Rawlings, and all past executives, men, and women who have toiled to build our great party.

The NDC was founded on the principles of social democracy, equality, justice, and grassroots participation. Our founder, Jerry John Rawlings, envisioned a party that would empower the marginalized, promote national development, and foster unity. Over the years, we have made significant contributions to Ghana's growth, but we have also drifted from our core ideals.

As we mark this anniversary, we are reminded that our party's revival lies in returning to our roots. We must rekindle the passion, the commitment, and the sense of purpose that drove our founders. We must recommit to the values of social democracy, inclusivity, and grassroots engagement.

We honor the memory of Jerry John Rawlings, our founder, and his unwavering dedication to our party and nation. We remember his courage, his vision, and his unrelenting pursuit of justice and equality. We pay tribute to past executives, men, and women who have worked tirelessly to build our party.

As we look towards the 2024 elections, we are reminded that hard work, unity, and a return to our core values are essential to our victory. We must work tirelessly to rebuild our party, to reconnect with our grassroots, and to promote our vision for Ghana's future.

Let us celebrate our 32nd anniversary with a renewed sense of purpose, a recommitment to our ideals, and a determination to honor our founder's legacy. Let us work together to build a stronger, more united NDC, capable of delivering victory in 2024 and beyond.

Long live the NDC!

Long live Ghana!

By Delanyo Agbe

NDC Activist