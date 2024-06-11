Pru West District Assembly marks Global Environmental Day for 2024 edition of Green Ghana Day

The Pru West District Assembly celebrated Global Environmental Day on June 7, 2024, with a significant event themed "Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience."

The ceremony highlighted the Assembly's strong commitment to addressing pressing environmental issues and promoting sustainable land management practices.

The event saw a notable turnout, including the Coordinating Director, Mr. Banye Vincent, along with dedicated Assembly staff, local community leaders, environmental activists, and residents.

The Assembly launched an extensive tree-planting campaign, aiming to plant 5,000 trees across various communities within the district, starting at the premises of the District Assembly office. This initiative is part of a broader effort to restore degraded lands and enhance green cover, contributing to long-term environmental sustainability.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Vincent emphasized the urgency of combating desertification and building resilience against droughts, particularly given the increasing environmental challenges facing the district, region, and country.

Mr. Vincent Banye stated, "Our district is at the forefront of combating environmental challenges. Today's activities reinforce our dedication to restoring our lands and building resilience against drought. We are committed to ensuring a sustainable and thriving environment for future generations."

The Pru West District Assembly reiterated its pledge to integrate sustainable practices into all its development plans. Initiatives such as soil conservation projects and the promotion of agroforestry were highlighted as ongoing efforts to enhance environmental resilience.

The event concluded with a symbolic gesture of unity as all attendees participated in planting a ceremonial tree, symbolizing the collective effort required to tackle environmental issues. The Assembly's staff and community members expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to continuing these efforts beyond Global Environmental Day.

The celebration of Global Environmental Day by the Pru West District Assembly not only highlighted the critical issues of land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience but also showcased the community's proactive steps towards achieving environmental sustainability.