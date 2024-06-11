ModernGhana logo
I’ll transform the lives of people in Tamale if elected President — Alan Kyeremateng

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, an independent presidential candidate in the upcoming December 7, elections, has pledged to transform the lives of people in the Northern regional capital of Tamale if elected as president.

During a campaign visit to Tamale, Mr. Kyeremateng met with the Dakpema of Tamale.

After their meeting, the presidential hopeful said his vision is to develop Ghana's economy through industrialization in a way that will positively impact Tamale.

In comments on his X page, Mr. Kyeremateng said "My vision of developing a jobs and cash economy through industrialization will transform the lives of people in Tamale and give them the resources to build prosperous lives."

He acknowledged Tamale's important role in national development, particularly in agriculture.

However, he believes more can be done to improve livelihoods and opportunities for residents of the regional capital.

"We spoke about the role Tamale continues to play in the national development agenda especially in Agriculture," Mr. Kyeremateng wrote of his discussions with the Dakpema.

Through job creation and cash flowing into the local economy, the independent candidate envisions a drastically improved standard of living for Tamale residents.

This, he says, will be made possible if Ghanaians exercise their franchise and vote him into the presidency in 2024.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

