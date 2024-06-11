ModernGhana logo
NPP deputy secretary beaten by unknown assailants in Oti Region

By Kingsley Mamore
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Mr Shaibu Nyande Konde, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Krachi Nchumuru District capital Chinderi, is currently nursing his wounds after an attack on him by some unknown assailants.

The victim, the Constituency deputy Secretary of the NPP, was returning from Zongo-Macheri, a farming community near the district capital.

Some thugs blocked the main road at Kakraka and subjected Mr Konde to severe beatings.

The vehicle of the victim was also destroyed in the assault. He was subsequently referred to a clinic in Chinderi under Police escort and currently receiving treatment.

Mr Isaac Njona Fanyan, the Constituency Communication Officer, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He told GNA that the leadership of the NPP had filed a complaint at the Krachi Nchumuru District Police station to apprehend the thugs for assaulting the victim at Kakraka.

Mr James Mamudu, the Parliamentary candidate of the NPP, explained that his team went to Banda and bussed voters to the district head office of the Electoral Commission (EC), for vote transfer, when they were stopped and beaten.

He said the NDC MP allegedly raised alarm about the NPP parliamentary candidate over the alleged bussing of voters from Kpandai constituency in the Northern region, specifically Chakori, Kumundi, Bakanba, Wiae, Kabonwele, Lonto and Kojo-Boni, leading to the assault.

Mr Kuyon, the NDC MP, said a vehicle organised by the ruling NPP PC was carrying voters from these communities to Chinderi and the only option for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was to block the road and return them to the Northern Region.

GNA

