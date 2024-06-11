My gov’t will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia

LISTEN

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the government under his presidency, will not accept homosexuality no matter the consequences.

He said it was important Ghana held and protected its culture, traditions and values as sacred devoid of any foreign influences.

Dr Bawumia, who is the flag-bearer of the NPP in the 2024 general elections, was addressing members of the clergy and church leaders in Kumasi, as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

He stated clearly that, the traditions of the country's forefathers needed to be protected and hold as sacred and that the LGBTQ+ was not part of it.

“It is no, no, no for LGBTQ,” he told the clergymen.

Dr Bawumia pledged what he called “golden age” for faith-based organizations to enable them to strengthen their contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

He said faith-based organizations would be empowered to manage their schools and shape the character and behaviour of the Ghanaian children.

The Vice President promised to take the country into the fourth industrial revolution, which was the digital age.

He said the world of development was very competitive and Ghana must be prepared to be there as well, adding that, there was the need to put in place pillars such as technological education, digitalization and other innovations to move the country there.

Dr Bawumia said the introduction of the free senior high school policy and the distribution of tablets to students as part of the smart schools project, were all part of strategies to put the country on the global technological map.

He said the use of solar energy to power technologically driven agriculture would be one of his priorities, adding that, he would move the country into a credit economy.

Dr Bawumia said the private sector would be empowered to contribute significantly to the industrial revolution of the country and said flexible tax regimes would be introduced to help ease business operations in the country.

He said he would actively involve chiefs and traditional rulers in the fight against illegal miner (galamsey) in the country and promised to fight corruption at all fronts if elected as president in the December general elections.

GNA