Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed confidence in his party's prospects in the upcoming general elections.

Despite the socio-economic challenges facing Ghana, Mr. Frimpong believes that the NPP's track record and accomplishments will secure victory.

During an interview on the Oyerepa Breakfast Show with Nana Yaw Mensah Joel, Mr. Frimpong highlighted several key achievements of the NPP government, which he believes will resonate with voters.

"I am very confident that the NPP is going to break the eight and Ghanaians are going to vote for the NPP based on three things despite all the challenges facing us as a country.

“This is because between 2013 and 2016 there were no opportunities for people to be employed in the public sector unless someone died and this was happening during the tenure of a certain government," he stated.

He continued, "Another case is that the NDC government restricted NHIS to only one health facility which is a capitation but we (NPP) came and things are different now.

“This same NDC government cancelled teachers and nursing trainee allowance but we came and restored it. I know that on December 7, 2024, Ghanaians will remember all these things and vote for the NPP with all the achievements."

Mr. Frimpong also emphasised the importance of accountability in leadership, suggesting that Ghanaians would prefer to elect someone with a longer term to ensure continued progress and responsibility.

“Dr. Bawumia has not been President before he is only Vice President, and it’s clear that he has more than one term to go for elections and seek for another tenure which will give Ghanaians the opportunity to hold him accountable,” he added.

He also praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, for his exceptional performance as Vice President, claiming that his achievements and competence are unmatched.

“The last thing that I want to say is that since Independence there is no doubt that Dr. Bawumia has been the best Vice President so far and his records as a vice president are just unmatched,” he stated.