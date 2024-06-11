Ken Agyapong boosts Bawumia’s campaign in Ashanti Region

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a significant development for the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign efforts, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has thrown his support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid for the presidency.

Following his defeat in the NPP primaries, Kennedy Agyapong reassured his followers and party members of his unwavering commitment to the NPP cause by declaring his intent to actively participate in the party’s campaign activities.

Today, in a show of solidarity and unity within the NPP ranks, Kennedy Agyapong was sighted in the Ashanti Region alongside prominent party members accompanying the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

His presence garnered an enthusiastic reception from the assembled crowd as he reaffirmed his support for the party’s candidate.

A seasoned campaigner and influential figure in Ghanaian politics, Kennedy Agyapong is expected to leverage his expertise and clout to bolster Dr. Bawumia’s election prospects and help secure victory for the NPP in the upcoming polls.

Renowned for his dynamic campaigning style and strategic outreach, Kennedy Agyapong’s endorsement is poised to significantly strengthen the NPP’s outreach in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

As one of the party’s most effective campaigners, his involvement is anticipated to galvanize grassroots support and mobilize voters ahead of the critical election period.

As the NPP gears up for the electoral contest, Kennedy Agyapong’s backing underscores a united front and collaborative effort within the party leadership, signaling a focused and determined approach towards achieving success at the polls.

-DGN online