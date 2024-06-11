We need to empower chiefs financially to help gov’t – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has indicated that when voted President he will amend section 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act to empower chiefs to help the government govern the country.

Speaking at a meeting with members of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, as part of his three-day tour of the region, the Vice President said it is important to resource Chiefs financially.

He stressed that if this is not done, they won’t be able to work to provide government support.

“I want to amend section 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act to empower the chiefs to help the government to govern this country. It will help all of us. We need to empower the chiefs to help the government and empowering the chiefs is not only to change the law.

“But to financially resource the chiefs. If we don’t financially resource the palaces of the chiefs, they can’t do the work we want them to do,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President continued “So, my manifesto team has looked at all of it. We are saying that we have to pay living allowances to the paramount chiefs and not stop there but to the divisional chiefs and the queen mothers so that we can have a complete chieftaincy institution that is empowered to help government.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia started his tour of the Ashanti Region on Monday, June 10, and is expected to spend three days in the region.