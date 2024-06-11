Maame Tiwaa promoting tribalism in police is dangerous – Akamba

Former National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, has criticised the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, accusing her of playing 'tribal politics' within the Police Service.

Mr Akamba expressed concerns over the division of such a critical security agency along tribal lines, deeming it dangerous.

His comments follow an event where Maame Tiwaa, led a group of senior Police officers, whom she identified as ‘Police officers who hail and serve Asanteman,’ to donate towards the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital revamping project, spearheaded by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The EOCO boss explained that Ashanti officers within the Police Service chose to come together to support the project. However, Mr Akamba reacted strongly to this development, warning that emphasizing tribal affiliations in the Police Service undermines national unity.

He praised Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his non-tribalistic stance, which has earned him respect both locally and internationally.

Mr Akamba argued that involving only Ashanti officers creates a sense of division, suggesting that all senior police officers should collectively support the project, irrespective of their tribal backgrounds.

He cautioned against the establishment of tribal-based groups within the Police Service, emphasizing the potential threat to national cohesion.

Mr Akamba noted in an interview on Starr FM hat this attempt to drag the Otumfuo into a tribal move by Maame Tiwaa should not be tolerated.

Mr Akamba suggested Maame Tiwaa could have included officers from all backgrounds, making it a collective effort by senior police officers.

