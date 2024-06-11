ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Call off your strike – NLC summons striking NIA workers to appear before it

  Tue, 11 Jun 2024
Social News Call off your strike – NLC summons striking NIA workers to appear before it
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Public Services Workers Union- National Identification Authority (PSWU-NIA) has been ordered by the National Labour Commission to call off their strike.

The NLC gave the directive in a summon dated Monday, 10 June 2024.

The NLC noted that per media reports, “the Executive Council of PSWU, ordered the indefinite cessation of all services provided by its members at the District Offices, Regional Officers, Headquarters and Premium centres, effective, Monday, 10 June 2024.”

It however indicated that the “strike is as a result of Government’s failure to show good faith in the negotiation and implementation of better Conditions of Service for staff of NIA, among others.”

The NLC therefore summoned the parties to appear before the it on “Wednesday, 12 June 2024 at 11am for a hearing of the issues in dispute.”

It also advised the union to call off the ongoing strike for all the parties to appear as scheduled.

Staff of the NIA commenced an indefinite strike on Monday, June 10, 2024, over grievances related to their conditions of service.

This action was announced by the NIA chapter of the Divisional Executive Council of the Public Sector Workers' Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Initially, the Union had planned to strike on March 24 but deferred their decision after meeting with representatives from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the management of the NIA. Despite this, the Union claims the government has since acted in bad faith during negotiations.

A statement signed by Council Secretary Kwabena Kyeremeh and Council Chairman Bangfudeme Nyuzaghi detailed their concerns, which include:

- The Government Team’s undue delays in the negotiation process.

- The Government Team’s posturing and reluctance in granting the NIA, Institution Specific Allowances.

- Failure on the part of management to implement the approved scheme of service for the staff of NIA.

The Union has vowed to continue their strike until all their concerns are satisfactorily addressed.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

My govt will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia My gov’t will not accept LGBTQ+ no matter the consequences – Bawumia

2 hours ago

NPP deputy secretary beaten by unknown assailants in Oti Region NPP deputy secretary beaten by unknown assailants in Oti Region

2 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Ken Agyapong boosts Bawumia’s campaign in Ashanti Region

2 hours ago

Education Minister will present free SHS Bill to Parliament – Afenyo-Markin Education Minister will present free SHS Bill to Parliament – Afenyo-Markin

3 hours ago

Asanteman accord you with great deal of respect- Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs tell Bawumia Asanteman accord you with great deal of respect- Ashanti Regional House of Chief...

3 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent presidential candidate left and the Dakpema of Tamale I’ll transform the lives of people in Tamale if elected President — Alan Kyerema...

3 hours ago

Kofi Koranteng, Leader of the New Vision Movement and 2024 independent presidential candidate Ghana’s constitution needs an overhaul to curb political criminality — Kofi Kora...

3 hours ago

We need to empower chiefs financially to help govt – Bawumia We need to empower chiefs financially to help gov’t – Bawumia

3 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza File Photo Ambulance trial: Minority accuses Justice Asare-Botwe of attempt to prevent Ato ...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu File Photo 2024 election: Any politician who breaches the law will be swiftly punished when...

Just in....
body-container-line