Call off your strike – NLC summons striking NIA workers to appear before it

The Public Services Workers Union- National Identification Authority (PSWU-NIA) has been ordered by the National Labour Commission to call off their strike.

The NLC gave the directive in a summon dated Monday, 10 June 2024.

The NLC noted that per media reports, “the Executive Council of PSWU, ordered the indefinite cessation of all services provided by its members at the District Offices, Regional Officers, Headquarters and Premium centres, effective, Monday, 10 June 2024.”

It however indicated that the “strike is as a result of Government’s failure to show good faith in the negotiation and implementation of better Conditions of Service for staff of NIA, among others.”

The NLC therefore summoned the parties to appear before the it on “Wednesday, 12 June 2024 at 11am for a hearing of the issues in dispute.”

It also advised the union to call off the ongoing strike for all the parties to appear as scheduled.

Staff of the NIA commenced an indefinite strike on Monday, June 10, 2024, over grievances related to their conditions of service.

This action was announced by the NIA chapter of the Divisional Executive Council of the Public Sector Workers' Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

Initially, the Union had planned to strike on March 24 but deferred their decision after meeting with representatives from the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the management of the NIA. Despite this, the Union claims the government has since acted in bad faith during negotiations.

A statement signed by Council Secretary Kwabena Kyeremeh and Council Chairman Bangfudeme Nyuzaghi detailed their concerns, which include:

- The Government Team’s undue delays in the negotiation process.

- The Government Team’s posturing and reluctance in granting the NIA, Institution Specific Allowances.

- Failure on the part of management to implement the approved scheme of service for the staff of NIA.

The Union has vowed to continue their strike until all their concerns are satisfactorily addressed.

