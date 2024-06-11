Asanteman accord you with great deal of respect- Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs tell Bawumia

The Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs says the house accords a great deal of respect to the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party NPP Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

"For the records, you are the first external dignitary, a non-member of the house or Asanteman, who is paying us a visit and Nananom, especially the queen mothers were here before you, this shows the high esteem that we accord you and hold you," the president of the Ashanti Regional House of chiefs and paramount chief of Asante Mampong, Daasebre Otuo Serebour said in his welcome address.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu hailed the Vice-President and flagbearer Dr Mahamadu Bawumia for his dedication to the course of Asanteman.

He said this when Dr Bawumia called on the House on Monday, June 10, 2024.

For his part, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia expressed his gratitude to the chiefs for their support and prayers.

He used the occasion to elaborate extensively on his vision for the country.

He noted that he had lined up major policies and interventions that would lead to exponential development of the country.

"My new policies in the area of agriculture, mining, modern tax system, education, health systems among others will help Ghana get optimal development,” h stated.

He has therefore called on the chiefs to support and pray for him to win the 2024 polls.

The visit to the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs formed part of Dr Bawumia's tour of the region to share his vision with chiefs and residents.

The tour is also geared towards soliciting the support of the residents in his quest to become the next president of Ghana.