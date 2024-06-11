ModernGhana logo
Ablakwa is engaged in conflict of interest, deception — Owusu-Bempah drags Ablakwa to CHRAJ

Headlines North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwaleft and New Patriotic Party's Deputy National Communications Director
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN
North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa[left] and New Patriotic Party's Deputy National Communications Director

The New Patriotic Party’s Deputy National Communications Director, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate allegations of conflict of interest and deception against MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a petition filed on June 7, he alleged that Mr. Ablakwa is in breach of Article 98(2) of the constitution by holding a directorship position at Volta Klenam Farms and Industries LTD without obtaining permission from Parliament.

The petition states "As a Member of Parliament, he is mandated to comply with Article 98(2) of the Constitution of Ghana, which forbids MPs from holding any other office of profit or emolument, whether public or private, directly or indirectly, without the permission of the Speaker of Parliament upon recommendation of a committee of parliament."

It further alleges that Mr. Ablakwa incorporated the firm on September 2nd, 2021 but has failed to seek the required clearance from the Speaker as mandated by the constitution.

The NPP communication director accused Ablakwa of "deceptive practices and misconduct", saying "His failure to disclose his business interests and seek the necessary permissions highlights a deliberate attempt to evade scrutiny and accountability."

Mr. Owusu-Bempah described the lawmaker’s alleged practice as a “grave abuse of his position and an insult to the integrity of our legislative processes."

He has urged CHRAJ to find Mr. Ablakwa in violation of the constitution and guilty of engaging "in deceptive practices by failing to disclose his business interests and seek the necessary permissions."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

