Cylinder Recirculation Model will increase LPG usage - NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) says the rollout of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) will increase the use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Ghana while reducing its cost at the same time.

Head of Gas, Commercial Regulation at NPA, Obed Kraine Boachie observed that the CRM model will increase the number of households using LPG in the country.

He said this in an interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102 9 FM's morning show 'Nyansapo', on Tuesday June 11, 2024.

"The model will afford individuals to use LPG whether or not they own gas cylinders, meaning you do not have to spend huge sums of money on cylinders before using LPG," he told the host Andrews Akuoko Karankye, popularly known as Captain Koda.

He added, "The model, I believe will encourage more households and individuals to patronize LPG as it will reduce the cost of involved compared the the previous model.

"All consumers have to do is to first register with an exchange point in their area using the Ghana Card to create a database to enable the cylinders to be tracked."

About CRM Model

The CRM is a distribution system in which a consumer brings an empty cylinder to an exchange point in return for a filled cylinder, and the empty one is taken to a bottling plant, filled, and brought back for pick up by other consumers.

Mr Mohammed Abdul Kudus, Communications Manager at NPA who was also on the show said, the project was designed to reduce accidents at gas filling points in communal and residential areas.

He said research has revealed that the majority of incidents at gas filling stations occur during the filling or discharging of the gas, therefore the CRM was an attempt to move such locations away from residential areas to ensure the safety of businesses, property and human life.