Police deploy more personnel to unravel three death incidents at Bole

  Tue, 11 Jun 2024
A team of Police experts have been deployed to Bole and its environs in the Savannah Region to support the Regional Police Command to unravel the cause of three reported cases of unnatural deaths in the town.

The experts, made up of a crime scene management team, forensic experts, intelligence officers and homicide investigators are in the region to work with the Regional Command on the cases.

A statement signed and issued by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, said Police visibility and patrols had been intensified with more operational officers deployed to the town and its surrounding communities.

In addition, it said the Police were working closely with traditional and religious leaders as well as the community members to resolve the unfortunate situation.

The statement assured the public, especially the affected communities to remain calm, adding that, the Police were committed to pursuing the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

GNA

