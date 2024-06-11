ModernGhana logo
Cecilia Dapaah saga: I can't be a spectator when EOCO boss has told me she would've 'killed' the case if she were the CID boss — Security Analyst 

Security Analyst Adam Bona has made a startling revelation regarding the handling of the Cecilia Dapaah stash money saga, implicating the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

Bona alleges that Addo-Danquah told him on record that she would have 'killed' the case if she was the boss of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service.

During an interview on Neat FM's morning show, 'Ghana Montie,' Bona disclosed, "If you had said to me that you would have killed the case if you were CID boss; granted at the time you were not CID boss, I didn’t say anything, but she had said it to me on record. She said she would kill the case if she were CID boss."

When pressed by host McJerry Osei Agyemang on why Addo-Danquah would make such a statement, Bona reacted, “That’s why there is perjury, so we will get there as we go along.”

Bona's comments come amidst growing dissatisfaction with EOCO regarding the handling of Cecilia Dapaah's case and other matters.

He noted that documents in his possession indicate that EOCO staff are unhappy with Addo-Danquah's handling of these issues.

According to Adam Bonaa, he can no longer remain silent in light of EOCO’s recent actions.

"After telling me that you would have killed the case if you were the CID boss and after how this matter has turned up, you still expect me to continue behaving like a spectator when I know what’s going on? No, I can’t."

Bona, along with other prominent Ghanaians, has petitioned Parliament to investigate EOCO’s conduct in the Cecilia Dapaah money saga, following the controversial return of the former minister’s seized cash by EOCO.

Despite the Special Prosecutor’s assertion that there was sufficient evidence to investigate and prosecute Dapaah, EOCO has maintained that there is nothing to investigate.

Gideon Afful Amoako
