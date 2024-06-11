ModernGhana logo
I'll amend Chieftaincy Act to pay traditional leaders living allowance - Bawumia

  Tue, 11 Jun 2024
Chiefs and all traditional leaders have been promised a living allowance by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia should he win the December 7 presidential election.

At a meeting with the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs on Monday, 10 June 2024, Dr Bawumia said: "I want to amend section 63 (D) of the Chieftaincy Act to empower the chiefs to help the government to govern this country."

"It will help all of us," he noted, adding: "We need to empower the chiefs to help the government, and empowering the chiefs is not only to change the law, but to financially resource the chiefs."

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer explained: "If we don’t financially resource the palaces of the chiefs, they can’t do the work we want them to do."

Dr Bawumia said his campaign has taken all those issues into concern and infused them in his manifesto.

“So, my manifesto team has looked at all of it. We are saying that we have to pay living allowances to the paramount chiefs and not stop there but to the divisional chiefs and the queen mothers so that we can have a complete chieftaincy institution that is empowered to help government,” he stated.

-Classfmonline

