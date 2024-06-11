ModernGhana logo
Naa Koryoo’s arrest: Selective justice under Akufo-Addo shocking, galling – Mahama

  Tue, 11 Jun 2024
Naa Koryoos arrest: Selective justice under Akufo-Addo shocking, galling – Mahama
Mr John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has once again denounced the detention of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East.

Naa Koryoo was taken into custody at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, after responding to an invitation, sparking outrage among NDC supporters who gathered at the station to demand her release.

Naa Koryoo’s arrest is reportedly related to allegations of possessing a firearm and the stabbing of the son of Awutu Senya East MP Mavis Hawa Koomson on June 2, 2024.

In an interaction with Ghanaians known as “Mahama Conversations”, Mr Mahama criticised the inequality and selective justice under President Akufo-Addo’s government, calling it “galling”.

He pointed out the contrast between the treatment of Hawa Koomson, who fired a weapon at a registration centre in July 2020 but remains free.

Mahama believes that Naa Koryoo’s arrest, intended to break her spirit, has instead strengthened her position and ultimately secured her seat.

“The inequality and selective justice of this government are galling. Otherwise, how could Hawa Koomson, who fired a weapon at a registration centre and boasted about it, walk away free, and a parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East is detained partly because the very police that arrested her misspelt her name?

“If the government were seeking to break the spirit of Naa Koryoo with that politically organised arrest, they have instead handed over the Awutu Senya East parliamentary seat to the young woman who, by all standards, towers over and above the incumbent.”

-citinewsroom

