ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My 2025 tax amnesty plan will boost economic recovery — Bawumia

Politics Bawumia
TUE, 11 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President, has revealed a bold pledge to introduce a comprehensive tax amnesty policy for individuals and businesses under his presidency in 2025.

This initiative aims to pave the way for the country's transition to a flat rate tax system, where every Ghanaian would be subject to a single rate on taxable goods and services.

During his three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia addressed members of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, highlighting the importance of this tax reform in providing clarity and predictability for importers and businesses.

By simplifying the tax structure, the proposed policy seeks to empower businesses to better anticipate their tax responsibilities, thereby fostering a more conducive environment for economic growth and investment.

Dr. Bawumia stressed the necessity of embracing a fresh approach to taxation that aligns with his broader economic vision. He emphasized the importance of innovative measures that not only streamline the tax regime but also stimulate economic activity and bolster the government's development agenda.

"There is one thing that is disturbing importers, there is no predictability. The predictability of import duties will help importers to have a fair idea of how much to pay and on a flat rate in Ghana Cedis. The quantity of each good being imported must have a flat rate since there is no predictability. Prices of goods and services are being increased without notices and benchmarks, and this brings about inflationary biases," Dr. Bawumia conveyed to the traditional rulers.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

56 minutes ago

Captain Smart, the host of Onua Maakye Show God will punish wicked Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and their entire generations for the...

1 hour ago

Asenso-Boakye No serious country scraps toll boots — Asenso Boakye

1 hour ago

Late Malawian Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima Malawian Vice President, 9 others confirmed dead in plane crash

2 hours ago

'I'll give your banks back to you' — Mahama promise owners of 10 banks collapsed by Akufo-Addo gov't 'I'll give your banks back to you' — Mahama promise owners of 10 banks collapsed...

2 hours ago

Therell be comprehensive tax amnesty, flat rate system in 2025 if I become president – Bawumia promises There’ll be comprehensive tax amnesty, flat rate system in 2025 if I become pres...

2 hours ago

I'll amend Chieftaincy Act to pay traditional leaders living allowance - Bawumia I'll amend Chieftaincy Act to pay traditional leaders living allowance - Bawumia

2 hours ago

Naa Koryoos arrest: Selective justice under Akufo-Addo shocking, galling – Mahama Naa Koryoo’s arrest: Selective justice under Akufo-Addo shocking, galling – Maha...

2 hours ago

We're caging the trees we planted because of enemies who don't like Green Ghana project — Okaikoi North MCE We're caging the trees we planted because of enemies who don't like Green Ghana ...

3 hours ago

Its a lie – Stop boasting about fighting corruption – Franklin Cudjoe tackles Akufo-Addo ‘It’s a lie’ – Stop boasting about fighting corruption – Franklin Cudjoe tackles...

3 hours ago

Outcome of confrontation with soldiers will be unpleasant, dire – GAF warns public Outcome of confrontation with soldiers will be unpleasant, dire – GAF warns publ...

Just in....
body-container-line