Ken Agyapong to join Bawumia's campaign team — Alex Tetteh

Alex Tetteh, a prominent member of the Kennedy Agyapong campaign team and convener for Citizen Eye Ghana, has revealed that the Assin Central Member of Parliament will soon join the campaign team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speaking to reporters, Alex Tetteh disclosed that Agyapong, currently in the United States of America, will return in the coming weeks to lend his support to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in their quest for victory.

"Kennedy Agyapong is in the United States of America currently. He will be back soon and he will join the campaign to get Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become President. He said after the primaries that he will join the campaign and that is what he will do," Tetteh stated.

Addressing Agyapong's decision, Tetteh mentioned that despite suggestions for him to run independently, Agyapong opted to remain with the party. "Kennedy is an institution and so he decided to stay with the party unlike Alan Kyerematen who decided to leave when he lost," he added.

Tetteh, speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, took the opportunity to extend an apology to anyone who may have felt aggrieved during the primaries, urging them to unite and support Bawumia's candidacy for a successful election outcome.