I'm yet to know why I was arrested — Naa Koryoo

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya East, finds herself in a perplexing situation following her overnight detention by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) on Friday, June 7.

The move has ignited widespread outrage among NDC members and sympathizers, yet the reasons for her arrest remain shrouded in ambiguity.

The police have forwarded the docket on her arrest to the Office of the Attorney-General for further examination and advice.

Although the GPS indicated that Naa Koryoo Okunor was cautioned on the "offence of transfer of firearms without authority" and subsequently granted bail, she disclosed in an interview with Citi FM that she has yet to receive official clarification on the matter, despite enduring close to 16 hours in police cells.

She recounted being summoned to the CID headquarters at 9am on Friday, where her statement was taken alongside her security guard and driver. However, they were left in the dark regarding the reasons until 6pm when they were abruptly taken to the Cantonment Police Station and detained.

When questioned about the rationale behind her arrest, Naa Koryoo asserted that she received no explanation. "No reason. As of now, I am still yet to know the reason for the arrest. But later in the day, I heard that there were some discrepancies in the spelling of my name. I heard there was an omission of one letter from the policeman who issued a renewal receipt for the license of my gun."

Reports later surfaced suggesting discrepancies in the spelling of her name, particularly on a renewal receipt for the license of her firearm, allegedly due to an error by a police officer. "But on all the documents that I have my name is correct. So now I am being blamed for the fault of a police officer who mistakenly did not spell my name correctly."

With her name correctly stated on all her documents, she lamented being unfairly blamed for the officer's oversight. The lack of transparency surrounding her detention raises concerns about due process and accountability of law enforcement agencies.