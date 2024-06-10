Godfred Dame has done a yeoman’s job, congratulations to him — Akufo-Addo

Despite calls for his resignation or removal over allegations of professional misconduct, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mr. Godfred Dame appears to have the strong support of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Without directly addressing the ongoing ambulance procurement trial, in which a High Court Judge advised Mr. Dame to recuse himself, President Akufo-Addo praised Dame as one of the best products of his law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co., where Dame began his legal career.

Speaking at the commissioning of 'The Law House' in Accra, President Akufo-Addo lauded Mr. Dame for his dedication to completing the project, which had been stalled for over two decades. He noted that when Dame took office in 2021, the project was only 36% complete, crediting Dame's commitment and support for its revival and completion.

"He [Attorney General] has done a yeoman’s job, and I say a hearty ayekoo [Congratulations] to him; after all, not to be overlooked, he is one of the many worthy products of Messrs. Akufo-Addo, Prempeh, and Co.," said the President. "The importance of this building goes beyond its physical structure. It symbolizes our strong dedication to upholding the tenets of the rule of law."

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that the rule of law is the foundation of any thriving democracy, ensuring that no one is above the law. He stressed that this principle guarantees equality before the law, fair and impartial administration of justice, and the protection of citizens' rights and freedoms.

"It is the foundation upon which we build an equitable, free, and just society. Throughout my tenure as president, my administration has made considerable strides in strengthening the rule of law in Ghana," he noted. "We have embarked on a journey of digitalisation and modernization of our legal and judicial systems, recognizing that in this digital age, the efficient administration of justice must keep pace with technological advancement."

The newly commissioned Law House, a ten-storey building adjacent the High Court complex, will serve as the new office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice. Initiated in 2001 and revived in January 2023, the facility boasts modern amenities including conference rooms, office spaces, parking lots, and an eating area.