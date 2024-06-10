The Zombie Imo State House Of Assembly

LISTEN

Last week I wrote an article titled Imo State, we say no to intimidation of journalists. I told the public that the publisher of Watchdog Newspapers in Owerri and his Editor have been invited by the Imo State House of Assembly Owerri for questioning over a story carried by the newspaper. I mentioned that the invitation was a plot to gag the media house and that it was unwarranted considering the fact that the Newspaper is exercising its right as a medium to enlighten, publicize, inform and entertain readers using basic ethics necessary in print journalism.

In a rejoinder to my article written by Mr Ikenna Samuelson Iwuoha , a Legislative aide to the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, he tried to justify the actions of the house. He called me all sorts of names including ingrate, tickled himself and laughed. Such rejoinder filled with name calling coming from a Legislative aide to a speaker is laughable and an exercise in self-deceit.

Ironically the same Samuelson Iwuoha in 2014 and the publishers of a newspaper in Owerri (Trumpeta ) were invited for questioning over a newspaper story by the Benjamin Uwajumogu House of Assembly. I fought the House of Assembly to a standstill with my pen for trying to intimidate Iwuoha and the press. Today he is accusing me of attacking the House of Assembly because I was dropped as a legislative Assistant to the Assembly and calling me ingrate. Ndi-Madu self!

He claims I was appointed as a Legislative Assistant in the Imo State House of Assembly in February 2022, and had a monthly salary of N135, 000. As a junior appointee, that I was supposed to be assisting in Media activities of the House. Unfortunately I never for one day reported for work and never justified my salary which I continued to draw from my Zenith Bank Account, which is a criminal offence (419). When this was found out, I was seriously queried. When I didn’t turn a new leaf, I was dropped in June 2023, by this time; I had drawn a salary for 17 months. He also said I was also employed by the Networking Department of the State Government where I was paid N100,000 a month.

One thing with liars is that they forget to dot the i's and cross the t's. It is shameful to lie to the public to cover up shameless public officials . This will squander trust in you and diminish your image. I challenge Samuelson Iwuoha to make public my acknowledged letter of employment at the Imo House of Assembly and at his so-called office of the Special Adviser on Networking. He should also make my purported query letter public. It is stated that the odour that oozes out from the male goat is not from the skin; otherwise, water could have washed it away.

The House of Assembly accusing me of receiving salaries at the Imo House of Assembly for 17 months and receiving a query has opened every eyes to see and recognized the true identity of the dishonorable men and women purporting to represent our collective interest at the House. We have 26 puppets and one grand puppeteer in the House. They go about paying people money to praise them for ‘zombism’ The House currently is nothing but a Zombie House of Assembly.

You cannot pay me N135,000 naira to praise you for non performance. I am not that cheap. I will not paint an "all is well" picture of Imo State, when nothing is happening. I will criticize you when you are not performing and praise you when you perform. You cannot buy my conscience. The health of a democracy depends in part on the ability of its leaders to muster popular support for their policies, and that requires widespread trust in the leaders.

If anyone thinks he can cow me and whip me into a false line with names like blackmailer, blogmailer, joblessman , ingrate and with threats of arrest or jail so as to endorse his cluelessness, such person must have his brain examined. Since you mentioned persons that i have been ungrateful to, I challenge the names mentioned to speak about my ungratefulness themselves.

The invitation of Watchdog Newspapers by the Imo State House of Assembly has exposed the lack of legislative know-how of the House members who may not be aware of the role of media in democracy and nation-building. The action of allowing the public to be aware of a House Member as it concerns bags of rice is not anathema in journalism practice except for the lawmakers who may be showcasing naivety and lack of sufficient knowledge about operations and duties of the media.

I am against the Imo State House of Assembly in this fight against the press. Trying to gag a media house is reminiscent of the dark days of military jackboot absolutism. The Invitation of Watchdog newspaper is a move against free speech in Imo State. We must condemn these insensitive and utterly disgusting actions of the House of Assembly .It is another indicator of the no respect that the House has for press freedom. It is a clear case of moral collapse of governance in Imo state.

Harassing media houses for demanding accountability violates the Nigerian constitution and international norms on freedom of expression.1999 Nigerian constitution in section 24 stated that the duty of every citizen is to make positive and useful contributions to the advancement, progress and well-being of the community where he resides. The right to freedom of expression is recognized as a human right under Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and recognized in international human rights law in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). We say No to intimidation of journalists in Imo State.

-Kenneth Uwadi lives in Mmahu-Egbema, Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo State, Nigeria and can be reached via 08037982714