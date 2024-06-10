ModernGhana logo
Mon, 10 Jun 2024 NDC

Election 2024: Ghanaians see no motivation to vote for NDC — Justin Koduah

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The General Secretary for the governing New Patriotic Party NPP Justin Kodua Frimpong says Ghanaians have no motivation to vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the pending 2024 polls.

According to him, the flagbearer for the NDC John Dramani Mahama is not appealing enough to entice voters due to his poor records during his time as President.

"Mr Mahama has been president before, and per his past records, he performed poorly, supervising over consistent erratic power supply, crippling businesses in the process.

"Under his rule, Ghana went down to its lowest point in terms of economic growth, and I can say Ghanaians will not vote him as president again," he stated.

The NPP chief scribe said this during a live interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102 9 FM's afternoon political show 'Dwabrem', hosted by Nii Arddey popularly known as Dr Cash.

"We have two main flagbearers looking horns in the next presidential elections, one has just one term and the other has two terms, and I strongly believe that, it will be suicidal for Ghanaians to vote for the one with one just one term," he stressed.

