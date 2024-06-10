ModernGhana logo
Road infrastructure:  NPP has tripled Ghana’s existing road projects — Justin Koduah

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Road infrastructure: NPP has tripled Ghana's existing road projects — Justin Koduah
The General Secretary for the governing New Patriotic Party NPP Justin Frimpong Kodua says the NPP has tripled the existing road infrastructure under President Akufo-Addo’s seven and half years in office.

According to NPP Chief scribe, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) under former president John Dramani Mahama’s administration cannot rival their achievements in the roads sector.

"NPP under President Akufo-Addo’s regime has constructed about 12,000 kilometers of roads compared to 4,000 kilometers completed by the main opposition NDC, and this shows NPP’s commitment to developing the country.

"One political party constructed 4,000 kilometers, the NPP now has about 12, 000 kilometers, this is three times what out opponent did, and we have achieved this due to prudent management of the meager resources we inherited," he stated.

The NPP scribe said this during a live interview on the Kumasi based OTEC 102 9 FM's afternoon political show 'Dwabrem', hosted by Nii Arddey popularly known as Dr Cash.

Justin Kodua Frimpong during the interview on Monday June 10, 2024 touted his government's achievement in the road sector.

This, he said, is an unprecedented achievement in the history of Ghana.

Mr Kodua has therefore called on Ghanaians to look at the good works of the NPP and retain the party in power come December 7.

