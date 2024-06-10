2024 polls: ‘We won't allow Ghana’s peace to be compromised by anyone’s ambition’ — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has vowed to uphold peace and stability in Ghana as the country prepares for another general election on December 7.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the new Law House building in Accra on Monday, June 10, the president assured Ghanaians that state security agencies will work to ensure law and order is maintained.

"I want to use this opportunity to reassure the Ghanaian people that the law enforcement agencies of the state including the office of the Attorney-General will do all within their power to ensure that law and order prevail in the country at all times, especially during this critical election year," Akufo-Addo said.

He emphasized that Ghana's reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa will not be compromised.

“We will not allow the peace, security and stability of the nation, which has made Ghana a beacon of democracy on the African continent, to be compromised on the alter of the ambition of any political party or presidential candidate, it will not happen," the president stated.

His comments come amid concerns about tensions rising due to the highly competitive nature of Ghanaian politics.