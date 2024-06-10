ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: You'll face appropriate consequences if you break the law — Akufo-Addo warns presidential candidates

Headlines Election 2024: You'll face appropriate consequences if you break the law — Akufo-Addo warns presidential candidates
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has vowed that any political party or presidential candidate who violates the law in the lead-up to the December elections will face the appropriate consequences.

Speaking at the commissioning of The Law House in Accra, President Akufo-Addo assured that his administration would not tolerate any election infractions by political entities. He emphasized his dedication to upholding the rule of law and maintaining order in Ghana, particularly as the nation prepares for the December polls.

"The law will be applied consistently to ensure that the peace, security, and stability of the nation are not compromised by the ambitions of any political party or presidential candidate," Akufo-Addo declared.

The President reassured the Ghanaian public of the state's commitment to law enforcement, highlighting the role of agencies including the office of the Attorney General. "We will do all within our power to ensure that law and order prevail, especially in this critical election year," he stated.

"We will not allow the peace, security, and stability of the nation that makes Ghana a beacon on the African continent to be compromised by the ambitions of any political party or presidential candidate. It will not happen," Akufo-Addo added emphatically.

The newly commissioned Law House, a ten-storey building adjacent to the High Court complex, will serve as the new office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice. Initiated in 2001 and revived in January 2023, the facility boasts modern amenities including conference rooms, office spaces, parking lots, and an eating area.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

4 hours ago

NPP accuses NDC of defaming Kasoa residents ahead of election 2024 NPP accuses NDC of defaming Kasoa residents ahead of election 2024

4 hours ago

Ghana picked for high-level dialogue on lasting peace in Ukraine Ghana picked for high-level dialogue on lasting peace in Ukraine 

4 hours ago

Ghana records first Wilsons Disease at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Ghana records first Wilson’s Disease at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

4 hours ago

Mahama pledges teacher accommodations, incentives for rural schools Mahama pledges teacher accommodations, incentives for rural schools

4 hours ago

Access to justice goes beyond building courts – Chief Justice Access to justice goes beyond building courts – Chief Justice

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I'm not a clearing agent; I just want to follow due process — Akufo-Addo on corr...

4 hours ago

Despite the ugly noises, fight against corruption has been the cornerstone of my govt – Akufo-Addo Despite the ugly noises, fight against corruption has been the cornerstone of my...

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo File Photo I won’t set aside due process in the fight against corruption because of Mahama’...

5 hours ago

Its a shame 80-year-old Akufo-Addo still has enemies while Otumfuo is uniting ethnic groups — A Plus It’s a shame 80-year-old Akufo-Addo still has enemies while Otumfuo is uniting e...

5 hours ago

Nkoranza South: Supporters of NDC, NPP clash over vote transfer Nkoranza South: Supporters of NDC, NPP clash over vote transfer

Just in....
body-container-line