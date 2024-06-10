NPP government has brought 95% of diseases under NHIS — Miracles Aboagye

The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has expanded coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to include 95% of all diseases, according to the NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign spokesperson, Dennis Miracles Aboagye.

Speaking on the NPP's "The Next Chapter" series on Sunday, June 9, Miracles Aboagye stated that "thanks to the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, about 95% of diseases have been brought under NHIS."

This, he said, includes kidney diseases, childhood cancers like leukemia and Wilms' tumour, as well as sickle cell diseases.

The NPP communicator noted that "between 2009 and 2016, the number of subscribers on NHIS decreased from 12.5 million to 11.03 million" under the previous NDC government.

However, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has increased NHIS subscribership to 17.5 million, demonstrating their commitment to improving access to healthcare.

The ruling party’s campaign spokesperson also highlighted the government's investments in Ghana's ambulance services.

“Between 2004 to 2016, there were only 55 semi-functional ambulances in the country which means 1 ambulance served 524,000 people. As we speak, we have 307 ambulances brought into the country by this government, and this means that 1 ambulance serves 28,000 people," Miracles Aboagye stated.

He further praised the medical drone delivery system, known as Zipline, launched under the leadership of Vice President Bawumia.

“Zipline has contributed to the quick and effective delivery of health care services in the country," noted Miracles Aboagye.

The former Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive urged Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power to continue their progress on health sector reforms and expand access to healthcare through programs like the NHIS.