NDC @32: We will build a Ghana that is united in purpose, stable in governance, and developed in opportunity for all – Mahama

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani MahamaFlagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has assured that the next government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will build a Ghana that is united in purpose.

This is contained in a statement to mark the 32nd anniversary of the NDC.

In his statement, John Dramani Mahama said as President he will ensure the next NDC government will build a Ghana that is stable in governance and developed in opportunity for all.

“Our supporters are the backbone of the NDC, and I want to assure you that we remain steadfast in our commitment to these principles.

“Together, we will build a Ghana that is united in purpose, stable in governance, and developed in opportunity for all. Your unwavering support fuels our determination to work tirelessly towards these goals and create a brighter future for every Ghanaian,” John Dramani Mahama said.

In his statement, John Dramani Mahama called on all supporters of the NDC to unite and push towards victory in the 2024 general election.

He said in unity, the NDC can retake power to build the Ghana everyone wants.

“On this momentous day, let us rekindle our commitment to the values of Unity, Stability, and Development.

“Together, we can build the Ghana we yearn for and achieve the radiant future that our nation deserves.

“Thank you, and may God bless our great party, the National Democratic Congress and our dear nation, Ghana,” John Dramani Mahama indicated.

Read the statement from the NDC flagbearer below.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

