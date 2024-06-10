‘I'm very ashamed of the leadership of my generation’ — Dr Addae Sebo

Dr. Akyaaba Addae Sebo, Renowned Ghanaian journalist and activist

Renowned Ghanaian activist and journalist Dr. Addae Sebo has expressed deep shame over the failed leadership of his generation, saying it has left Ghana's youth with a sense of hopelessness.

Delivering a keynote address at the inauguration of the New Vision Movement at the GNAT Hall in Accra on Saturday, June 8, Dr. Sebo lamented that the leadership of his generation has not lived up to the promise and hopes of the generation that achieved independence under Kwame Nkrumah.

"I'm very ashamed of the leadership of my generation because we have failed the youth. Now majority of the youth wake up in the morning with nothing but hopelessness due to the handiwork of the leadership of my generation," Dr. Sebo stated.

He drew comparisons to Nkrumah's generation which made enormous investments in education and infrastructure to give succeeding generations a strong foundation for development.

In Dr. Sebo's view, his generation which has held political power the longest in Ghana's history has squandered these gains.

“The Kwame Nkrumah generation made it possible for my generation to have the best education. We were provided with all the things needed to give us a brighter future. Now, there is so much suffering in the land," he noted.

The activist further slammed the two dominant parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for being so self-centred.

"My generation has exercised power over so many people and property than any other in the country’s history but now has become the best friend of IMF. NPP and NDC are so self-centred and selfish,” he said.