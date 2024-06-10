ModernGhana logo
Nkrumah’s generation gave my generation a brighter future but mine has failed the youth — Dr Addae Sebo

Headlines Dr. Akyaaba Addae Sebo, Renowned journalist and activist
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Dr. Akyaaba Addae Sebo, Renowned journalist and activist

Renowned Ghanaian activist and journalist Dr. Akyaaba Addae Sebo has slammed his generation's leadership in Ghana.

He says the current leaders have failed to provide opportunities and hope for the country's youth.

Speaking at the inauguration of the New Vision Movement at the GNAT Hall in Accra on Saturday, June 8, Dr. Sebo said he feels "ashamed" of how his generation has exercised power and betrayed the vision of Ghana's first president Kwame Nkrumah to empower successive generations.

"Nkrumah's generation made it possible for my generation to have the best education. We were provided with all the things needed to give us a brighter future," Dr. Sebo stated.

However, he lamented that under the leadership of his peers, "Now majority of the youth wake up in the morning with nothing but hopelessness due to the handiwork of the leadership of my generation."

Where past leaders had ambitious plans to develop Ghana and ensure prosperity, Dr. Sebo criticised the current political establishment, saying "My generation has exercised power over so many people and property than any other in the country’s history but now has become the best friend of IMF."

He added that the two main parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have become "so self-centred and selfish," focusing more on political point-scoring than tackling the country's pressing issues.

Only radical change can restore hope, according to Dr. Sebo and the New Vision Movement led by independent presidential candidate Kofi Koranteng.

