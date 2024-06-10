ModernGhana logo
I'm disappointed in Akufo-Addo, not NPP — Dada KD

Highlife musician Dada Kwakye Duah, popularly known as Dada KD, has expressed his disappointment in the governance style of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He believes that the president has not lived up to expectations since taking office, and certain events during his term have worsened the situation.

Dada KD pointed out that the Ghana Police Service's arrests of those who strongly criticize the Akufo-Addo administration are plots by the president to silence dissenters.

In a conversation with Captain Smart on Onua TV, Dada KD emphasized that the blame for poor governance should be solely attributed to Akufo-Addo, not the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"I'm very disappointed. It's not that the NPP isn't performing well in governance, but rather it's the Akufo-Addo administration that has let us down. Regardless of whether he approves or not, we won't vote for him again.

"I'm aware that national security can detain me if I sound too critical. They use such measures to suppress their critics," he said.

The Akufo-Addo administration has faced criticism from political analysts and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for attacking opposing views.

