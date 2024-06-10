ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Be kind to neighbours to edify Christ — Christians told

By Kingsley Mamore 
Religion Be kind to neighbours to edify Christ — Christians told
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Mr Joseph Amewuda, Area Deacon of the House of Power Ministry branch at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality, has called on Christians to demonstrate their love and compassion towards one another to ensure unity.

He said for a society to develop, there was a need for Christians to love each other, unite and fight for a common goal.

Deacon Amewuda made the call at church service on Sunday and said Christ stood for peace, unity and love and Christians must show such attitude to their neighbours.

He urged the congregation to cultivate the spirit of love for peace, harmonious living, national tolerance and sustainable development.

He explained that it was only when Christians longed and desired for peace that they would respect each other’s views and work together for the well-being of all the citizenry.

He advised the congregation to see God’s word as a period of reaching out to people, who did not know Jesus Christ and preparing them for His second coming.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP accuses NDC of defaming Kasoa residents ahead of election 2024 NPP accuses NDC of defaming Kasoa residents ahead of election 2024

2 hours ago

Ghana picked for high-level dialogue on lasting peace in Ukraine Ghana picked for high-level dialogue on lasting peace in Ukraine 

2 hours ago

Ghana records first Wilsons Disease at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Ghana records first Wilson’s Disease at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

2 hours ago

Mahama pledges teacher accommodations, incentives for rural schools Mahama pledges teacher accommodations, incentives for rural schools

2 hours ago

Access to justice goes beyond building courts – Chief Justice Access to justice goes beyond building courts – Chief Justice

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I'm not a clearing agent; I just want to follow due process — Akufo-Addo on corr...

2 hours ago

Despite the ugly noises, fight against corruption has been the cornerstone of my govt – Akufo-Addo Despite the ugly noises, fight against corruption has been the cornerstone of my...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo File Photo I won’t set aside due process in the fight against corruption because of Mahama’...

3 hours ago

Its a shame 80-year-old Akufo-Addo still has enemies while Otumfuo is uniting ethnic groups — A Plus It’s a shame 80-year-old Akufo-Addo still has enemies while Otumfuo is uniting e...

3 hours ago

Nkoranza South: Supporters of NDC, NPP clash over vote transfer Nkoranza South: Supporters of NDC, NPP clash over vote transfer

Just in....
body-container-line