I'm not a clearing agent; I just want to follow due process — Akufo-Addo on corruption

Headlines President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has defended his administration's approach to fighting corruption.

He maintains that he will not sacrifice due process and the rules of natural justice under pressure to condemn accused persons.

In his keynote address during the commissioning of the new Law House in Accra on Monday, President Akufo-Addo responded to accusations from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama that he has failed to fight corruption but has instead acted as a "clearing agent" for corrupt officials.

"I am sure we are all aware of the statement by the former president and perennial NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama stigmatizing me as a clearing agent because for him mere allegation without more is enough to merit condemnation of an accused public official. Especially one of my administration," Akufo-Addo said.

"For my part and let me state it again for the record, I will not set aside due process and the rules of natural justice on the altar of the fight against corruption no matter how much opprobrium this position incurs for me,” he added.

On his part, former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to fight corruption head-on and work with relevant authorities to retrieve all illegally acquired worth from government officials if elected in the upcoming elections.

