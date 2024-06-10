ModernGhana logo
  Mon, 10 Jun 2024
Crime & Punishment
EC Ofaakor Violence: Accused person remanded by Court
Usman Haruna, accused of stabbing another person at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency, has been remanded by the Court on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Haruna, who allegedly committed the offence during a disturbance at the office is in Police custody.

He was ordered to reappear on June 19, 2024.
Police investigations are ongoing, whilst the case docket has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney-General for study and advice.

In a related development, the Ghana Police Service has cautioned and subsequently granted police enquiry bail to three persons who were arrested with a Pump Action gun in the same constituency.

A police brief said the Pump Action gun together with four rounds of ammunition were found in a vehicle at the EC’s at Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central region.

It said suspect, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, had been cautioned on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority whilst suspects Abdulai Aziz and Mustapha Mohammed have been cautioned on the offence of possession of firearms without authority.

GNA

