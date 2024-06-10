ModernGhana logo
‘We’ll offer translation services to support galamsey fight’ — Chinese Speakers Association of Ghana to Lands Ministry

MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Chinese Speakers Association of Ghana (CSAG) has offered its translation and interpretation services to the Forestry Commission to help address challenges in dealing with cases of Chinese illegal miners, known locally as galamsey operators.

In a letter to the Forestry Commission seen by this portal on Monday, June 10, CSAG said it understands the commission "faces challenges in handling cases involving Chinese illegal miners due to the lack of translators and interpreters.”

The association said "This situation often leads to the release of offenders, which hampers the enforcement of our environmental laws and regulations."

To address this issue, they said in the letter "We are pleased to officially inform you that CSAG is readily available to provide professional translation and interpretation services to your reputable outfit."

CSAG said they consist of "qualified translators and interpreters who are proficient in both Mandarin and English, ensuring effective communication between your officers and Chinese-speaking individuals."

The association believes its services will "enhance the effectiveness” of the galamsey fight and “contribute significantly to the preservation of Ghana's natural resources."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

