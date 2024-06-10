ModernGhana logo
Savings from my lean government will be used to better the lives of teachers – Mahama

Education Former President, John Dramani Mahama
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that when voted President, he will run a lean government.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, June 9, the former president said his administration will have few ministers and cut the expenditure of government.

He assured that all savings made from these measures will be used to make the lives of teachers and other national workers better.

“I promise you a leaner government. We’ll have fewer ministers and cut government expenditure, and any savings that we make will be used to better the lives of our teachers and other national workers,” John Dramani Mahama said.

In his address, the flagbearer of the NDC acknowledged the challenges teachers confront as far as accommodation is concerned.

He said as President, he will ensure new schools for basic and secondary levels will be incorporated with accommodation to house teachers to provide relief for teachers who will be posted there.

“One of the difficulties rural teachers are confronted with is accommodation, so I have decided that in designing new schools for the basic and secondary levels, accommodation will be incorporated so that when teachers are posted to a school, they don't have to live in an adjoining town and struggle with transportation,” John Dramani Mahama indicated.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
