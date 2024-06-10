ModernGhana logo
Bawumia running mate: Candidate will be revealed in July — Justin Kodua hints

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearerDr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's flagbearer
Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed hopes that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party's flagbearer, will name his running mate by the end of July.

Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, the NPP General Secretary emphasized that the decision on the running mate will be finalized by July, in order to avoid a mistake they made while choosing their flagbearer.

"I have had conversations with a lot of people, and I have also spoken to Dr. Bawumia. One thing I am very clear about is that we nominated our running mate in August, but that did not help us.

“This time, as we aim to 'break the 8', if that is to happen, certain things that did not help us in the past must not be repeated," he stated.

With six months to the December 7 general elections, Dr. Bawumia is yet to name a running mate.

The competition for the NPP running mate position is becoming increasingly fierce, with several names emerging.

The likes of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Bryan Acheampong have all emerged as potential choices for the Vice President.

