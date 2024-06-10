NPP has competent men to curb cedi depreciation — Justin Koduah

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua, has expressed confidence in the government's ability to stem the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' on Monday, Mr. Kodua acknowledged the cedi's recent depreciation against major trading currencies like the US dollar and British pound.

However, he stated that "When the Cedi started depreciating last year, we were able to put measures in place to stabilise it. Even though it has started depreciating again, I can assure you that we have the competent men to deal with it."

The cedi has lost ground in recent months due to inflationary pressures and Ghana's debt crisis which has resulted in the country resorting to an IMF bailout program.

This has negatively impacted the currency's value on forex markets.

On Monday, data from Cedirates.com showed the cedi's buying rate appreciate by 3 pesewas to GH¢14.50 to the dollar while the selling rate increased 4 pesewas to GH¢15.21.

At interbank rates, the cedi was trading around 14.14 pesewas on the purchase rate and 14.15 on the sell rate.

Pound sterling rates also saw marginal increases and decreases against the local currency.

While Euro rates dipped against the cedi compared to Sunday's levels.