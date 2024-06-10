ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP has competent men to curb cedi depreciation — Justin Koduah

Headlines Justin Koduah Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Justin Koduah Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua, has expressed confidence in the government's ability to stem the depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' on Monday, Mr. Kodua acknowledged the cedi's recent depreciation against major trading currencies like the US dollar and British pound.

However, he stated that "When the Cedi started depreciating last year, we were able to put measures in place to stabilise it. Even though it has started depreciating again, I can assure you that we have the competent men to deal with it."

The cedi has lost ground in recent months due to inflationary pressures and Ghana's debt crisis which has resulted in the country resorting to an IMF bailout program.

This has negatively impacted the currency's value on forex markets.

On Monday, data from Cedirates.com showed the cedi's buying rate appreciate by 3 pesewas to GH¢14.50 to the dollar while the selling rate increased 4 pesewas to GH¢15.21.

At interbank rates, the cedi was trading around 14.14 pesewas on the purchase rate and 14.15 on the sell rate.

Pound sterling rates also saw marginal increases and decreases against the local currency.

While Euro rates dipped against the cedi compared to Sunday's levels.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama My administration will harness PPPs, BOT deals to boost infrastructure developme...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy since independence – Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy sin...

3 hours ago

Im disappointed, angry with Akufo-Addo for sitting aloof for his Ministers to run the economy aground – Franklin Cudjoe I’m disappointed, angry with Akufo-Addo for sitting aloof for his Ministers to r...

3 hours ago

Eidul-Adha will be celebrated on June 16 — National Chief Imam Eidul-Adha  will be celebrated on June 16 — National Chief Imam 

3 hours ago

National Democratic Congress NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama I'll provide accommodation to ease the struggles of rural teachers — Mahama

3 hours ago

June 10: Ghana to experience cloudy skies with brief rainfall — GMet June 10: Ghana to experience cloudy skies with brief rainfall — GMet

3 hours ago

Bawumia tours Ashanti Region today Bawumia tours Ashanti Region today

3 hours ago

'My boss says I should shoot you but I'll rather strangle you to die slowly' — Amissah-Arrhur recounts robbery incident 'My boss says I should shoot you but I'll rather strangle you to die slowly' — A...

3 hours ago

Departement des Peintures, Muse du Louvre Artworks stolen in Nazi-occupied Paris donated to the Louvre

3 hours ago

Reuters - Sarah Meyssonnier Far-right gains jolt France but European centrist bloc holds in EU vote

Just in....
body-container-line