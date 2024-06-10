Green Ghana Project: 42 million tree seedlings planted

The government intends to plant some 10 million trees this year under its ambitious Green Ghana Project, bringing the total of trees planted to 52 million since the implementation of the project four years ago.

In the last three years, the government planted about 42 million trees to prevent, halt and reverse the degradation of Ghana’s ecosystem, most of which are thriving today.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who launched this year’s Green Ghana Day at Burma Camp in Accra last Friday said this milestone had largely been due to the unwavering support of Ghanaians and the private sector.

He said the world today, including Ghana, stands at a critical juncture grappling with the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.

These issues, according to the President, are being exacerbated even further by deforestation, desertification and land and soil degradation.

Amongst these, the President said climate change remains the most urgent threat to the world and the lives and livelihoods of its people.

Here in Ghana, he said, activities related to agriculture, forest, and land use, contribute some 50% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Therefore, preserving our forests and adopting sustainable agriculture and land use practices have a high potential to combat climate things through carbon sequestration,” the President noted.

As low to 80% of terrestrial biodiversity, the forest, he said, plays a vital role in conserving biodiversity and combating pollution.

Regrettably, President Akufo-Addo said the world's forests continue to be under severe threat, with a loss of tropical primary forests in 2023 alone totalling 3.7 million hectares.

“This has serious implications for food security, sustainable communities, and national development. We must work together to change this narrative,” the President emphasised.

Although Africans are amongst the least contributors to the climate crisis, the continent of Africa suffers the most from its adverse consequences.

Ghana, the President explained, is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by six to 4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030.

The President urged all Ghanaians to grab a seedling, plant and nurture it to maturity, adding: “I cannot over-emphasise the importance of nurturing the trees we plant today.”

“Every seedling we put in the ground is a step towards a sustainable future. But that goal cannot be achieved if we fail to care for the seedlings.”

“We cannot provide the green tomorrow we desire if the seedlings do not grow to maturity. This tree-planting exercise must not end today. It must continue until the trees can stand on their own and contribute to the Sustainable Future We aspire to,” the President urged Ghanaians.

In addition to ensuring the growth of the trees planted, the President said Ghanaians must integrate sustainable practices into their daily lives, adding: “It is the little things we do daily that will guarantee the future we want through these efforts.”

He said Ghana can restore the fundamentals required to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

President Akufo-Addo emphasised the need to execute this noble venture without burdening the public treasury unduly.

He called on the private sector to embrace this worthy project and commit resources to make it a success and commended the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor for his dedication to the Green Ghana project.

Mr Abu Jinapor on his part, praised the President for his exemplary leadership and for initiating this project.

As part of deepening the culture of tree planting, the Minister said his Ministry has engaged students and launched the “One Student, One Tree Project.”

That, Mr Abu Jinapor said would ensure that the government inculcate in the young ones, the necessity of “planting trees, protecting our ecosystem, and safeguarding the natural environment.”

He said his Ministry had engaged the Military and other institutions, public and private to ensure that the tree seedlings are planted and nurtured, adding: “We must do it with a spirit of nationalism solidarity and most importantly, love for ourselves, our country and our planet.”