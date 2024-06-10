ModernGhana logo
Ketu North: Edem Agbana sponsors mock examination for 1,972 2024 BECE candidates

Education Eric Edem Agbana, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ketu North
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Eric Edem Agbana, NDC parliamentary candidate for Ketu North

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North Constituency, Eric Edem Agbana, has sponsored the final mock examinations for 1,972 final-year Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the area.

The mock exams, which will be administered by exam preparation company Best Brain Examination Konsortium from June 18 to 24, aim to better prepare the candidates for the impending BECE.

The Ghana Education Service's Ketu North Municipal Office will oversee the mock examinations.

In addition to sponsoring the mock exams, Mr. Agbana announced that all candidates in the constituency will receive mathematical sets before taking the BECE to enhance their preparedness.

In a statement dated June 10, the politician said the initiatives are part of a broader education strategy "aimed at improving the quality of teaching and learning while enhancing candidates' preparedness for the exams."

Mr. Agbana also said candidates who achieve an aggregate score between six and ten in the BECE will receive a reward package.

“This policy is designed to improve the educational outcomes in Ketu North," the statement quoted him as saying.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

