ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

My administration will harness PPPs, BOT deals to boost infrastructure development — Mahama

Headlines NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama
MON, 10 JUN 2024 LISTEN
NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has said his administration will leverage public-private partnership (PPP) agreements and build-operate-transfer (BOT) arrangements to facilitate much-needed infrastructure development across Ghana if elected in the upcoming general elections.

During a live video broadcast on his social media pages on Sunday, June 9, titled ‘Mahama Conversation’, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer revealed his plans to use alternative financing models beyond traditional procurement methods to undertake a series of infrastructural projects.

"We will harness the power of PPPs and BOT arrangements, not just for the development of roads, but also for other crucial economic infrastructure," Mr Mahama noted.

According to the one-time President, the initiative will also help expand the Tema, promising to reveal more insight in the party’s upcoming manifesto.

"The successful expansion of the Tema port stands as a testament to the potential of such arrangements. In our forthcoming manifesto, you will discover a host of projects we plan to execute through PPPs, promising a brighter future for our nation,” asserted the opposition leader.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama My administration will harness PPPs, BOT deals to boost infrastructure developme...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addos legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy since independence – Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy sin...

2 hours ago

Im disappointed, angry with Akufo-Addo for sitting aloof for his Ministers to run the economy aground – Franklin Cudjoe I’m disappointed, angry with Akufo-Addo for sitting aloof for his Ministers to r...

2 hours ago

Eidul-Adha will be celebrated on June 16 — National Chief Imam Eidul-Adha  will be celebrated on June 16 — National Chief Imam 

2 hours ago

National Democratic Congress NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama I'll provide accommodation to ease the struggles of rural teachers — Mahama

2 hours ago

June 10: Ghana to experience cloudy skies with brief rainfall — GMet June 10: Ghana to experience cloudy skies with brief rainfall — GMet

2 hours ago

Bawumia tours Ashanti Region today Bawumia tours Ashanti Region today

2 hours ago

'My boss says I should shoot you but I'll rather strangle you to die slowly' — Amissah-Arrhur recounts robbery incident 'My boss says I should shoot you but I'll rather strangle you to die slowly' — A...

2 hours ago

Departement des Peintures, Muse du Louvre Artworks stolen in Nazi-occupied Paris donated to the Louvre

2 hours ago

Reuters - Sarah Meyssonnier Far-right gains jolt France but European centrist bloc holds in EU vote

Just in....
body-container-line