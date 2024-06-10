My administration will harness PPPs, BOT deals to boost infrastructure development — Mahama

Former president John Dramani Mahama has said his administration will leverage public-private partnership (PPP) agreements and build-operate-transfer (BOT) arrangements to facilitate much-needed infrastructure development across Ghana if elected in the upcoming general elections.

During a live video broadcast on his social media pages on Sunday, June 9, titled ‘Mahama Conversation’, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer revealed his plans to use alternative financing models beyond traditional procurement methods to undertake a series of infrastructural projects.

"We will harness the power of PPPs and BOT arrangements, not just for the development of roads, but also for other crucial economic infrastructure," Mr Mahama noted.

According to the one-time President, the initiative will also help expand the Tema, promising to reveal more insight in the party’s upcoming manifesto.

"The successful expansion of the Tema port stands as a testament to the potential of such arrangements. In our forthcoming manifesto, you will discover a host of projects we plan to execute through PPPs, promising a brighter future for our nation,” asserted the opposition leader.