Election 2024: GroupStand for Peace and Growth Development launches Youth Pledge for Peace Campaign

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, GroupStand for Peace and Growth Development has launched the "Youth Pledge for Peace in December Polls" initiative.

This campaign aims to foster peace and unity among Ghanaians before, during, and after the elections.

The initiative seeks to engage youth leaders from all political parties in Ghana, urging them to commit to preventing electoral violence and maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.

At the campaign's launch, Maxwell K.A. Mununkum, the General Secretary of GroupStand, highlighted the importance of instilling a culture of peace, advocating for non-violent elections, and promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence throughout the electoral process.

Mununkum noted that the majority of conflicts in past elections have involved younger people, emphasizing the necessity of mobilizing youth leaders to influence their peers positively and commit to peaceful conduct during the upcoming elections.

Professor Ransford Gyampo from the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana also spoke at the event, emphasizing that in Africa, electoral conflicts are often fueled by politicians who exploit the youth.

He pointed out that many politicians arrange for their families to leave the country in the event of conflict, leaving the youth to face the repercussions. Professor Gyampo urged the youth to resist manipulation by these politicians.

The "Youth Pledge for Peace" campaign by GroupStand for Peace and Growth Development aims to break the cycle of electoral violence, ensuring a peaceful and stable election period in Ghana. By encouraging young political leaders to advocate for peace and discourage violence, the initiative strives to create a harmonious environment for all Ghanaians during the 2024 elections.