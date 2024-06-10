ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo’s legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy since independence – Franklin Cudjoe

Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has opined that President Nana Akufo-Addo will be remembered as the President who supervised the most fiscally reckless economy in the history of the country since independence.

This is contained in a post on his Facebook detailing how he moved from being friends with the President to being one of his critics.

In his post, Franklin Cudjoe said he is angry and disappointed in the president for sitting aloof for his ministers and some CEOs of State Enterprises to run the economy aground, destroy Ghana’s pristine rivers and forests through illegal mining, and engage in crookish multi-million-dollar procurement scams.

Franklin Cudjoe is of the view that one of the legacies President Akufo-Addo is leaving behind is that he will leave Ghanaians with a humongous debt to last a lifetime.

“Now Nana's legacy is that he supervised the most fiscally reckless economy since independence and leaves us with humongous debts to last a lifetime and succeeded in literally cutting us off from borrowing from the international markets,” Franklin Cudjoe bemoaned.

He added, “What irks me the most is his cantankerous Cathedral project with a hole waiting for God's possible fresh anointing. It will never happen before he leaves the office.”

In his post, the IMANI Africa founder indicated that he will be friends again with President Akufo-Addo when he reads the President’s Memoirs apologising for taking Ghanaians on a bumpy ride to his hell's kitchen.

